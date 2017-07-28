Businesses near 103rd and Wornall picking up pieces after record - KCTV5

Businesses near 103rd and Wornall picking up pieces after record breaking flood

Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area caused heavy damage at a metro bar and grill.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.