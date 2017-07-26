Kansas Citians react after Trump reinstates US military ban on t - KCTV5

Kansas Citians react after Trump reinstates US military ban on transgender people

Many people locally are reacting after President Donald Trump's announcement to reinstate a ban on transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.