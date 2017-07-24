Power still out for many in KCK after weekend storm - KCTV5

Power still out for many in KCK after weekend storm

Many right now are hoping power will be restored soon, and others are cleaning up damage from the powerful weekend storm.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.