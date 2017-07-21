Jackson County inmate dies after being placed in restraint chair - KCTV5

Jackson County inmate dies after being placed in restraint chair

A death investigation is underway in the Jackson County Jail after an inmate was rushed from a restraint chair to the hospital.
