Salvation Army seeks donations of bottled water to help those in - KCTV5

Salvation Army seeks donations of bottled water to help those in summer heat

The Salvation Army in Kansas City is asking for bottled water donations to keep people cool in this summer heat.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.