Happening today: KCPD to announce finalists for new police chief - KCTV5

Happening today: KCPD to announce finalists for new police chief

Kansas City is one step closer to naming its next police chief. The department will name the finalists in the running for the position on Thursday.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.