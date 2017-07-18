Police warn drivers to stay off phones while driving - KCTV5

Police warn drivers to stay off phones while driving

Police are warning drivers to stay off their phones and pay attention while they’re on the roads. It’s not a new warning, but in construction zones, it could save your life.
