Gas prices continue to fall as summer rolls on - KCTV5

Gas prices continue to fall as summer rolls on

As the summer months roll on, the price of gas is steadily dropping. Gas prices in the Kansas City area are down two-cents over the past week, faster than the national pace of 1.7-cents.
