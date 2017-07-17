Two people hospitalized after Northland crash - KCTV5

Two people hospitalized after Northland crash

Two people were hurt after a crash in the Northland Monday morning. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Tullison Road near U.S. Highway 169.
