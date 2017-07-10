Kansas City area under heat advisory until Wednesday - KCTV5

Kansas City area under heat advisory until Wednesday

The Kansas City area is under a heat advisory through Wednesday, and cooling centers have opened in response to the extreme temperatures.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.