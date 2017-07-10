Kansas City firefighters rescue 18 people trapped in elevator - KCTV5

Kansas City firefighters rescue 18 people trapped in elevator

Firefighters tell KCTV5 News that 18 people were trapped in the elevator. Kansas City Fire Department Chief Paul Berardi tweeted out that six ambulances were on the scene.
