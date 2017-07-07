Pie in the face helps save vaquitas - KCTV5

Pie in the face helps save vaquitas

Posted:
By Sara Laney, Digital Producer
Connect

See how taking a pie in the face is raising awareness to help save vaquitas.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.