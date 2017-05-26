Plan for Mission Trails Development unveiled - KCTV5

Plan for Mission Trails Development unveiled

The plan for the Mission Trails Development off of Johnson Drive is stirring up quite a bit of excitement.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.