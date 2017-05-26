City hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy along I - KCTV5

City hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy along Indian Creek

After recent killings along Indian Creek, the city hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.