Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival prepares for wet weather - KCTV5

Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival prepares for wet weather

The Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off Friday night in the Historic Jazz District. But they're getting ready for that possibility of nasty weather this weekend.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.