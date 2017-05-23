Lisa Teachman has your StormTrack5 forecast - KCTV5

Lisa Teachman has your StormTrack5 forecast

From noon through sundown, spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop. They will be scattered throughout our area. Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says she wouldn't be surprised if a few of these showers produces some lightning and small hail.
