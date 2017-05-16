Wounded Officer Thomas Wagstaff continues to improve - KCTV5

Wounded Officer Thomas Wagstaff continues to improve

We have a great update on Officer Thomas Wagstaff. He's the Independence police officer who was shot while on duty. We've learned from a GoFundMe page that he is continuing to improve.
