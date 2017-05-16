Clint's Comics reopens for first time since owner killed after t - KCTV5

Clint's Comics reopens for first time since owner killed after trying to stop thief

It’s was a bittersweet day at Clint's Comic Books on Tuesday as workers and dear friends helped reopen the store for the first time since they lost Jim Cavanaugh.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.