The heat is on! It's a warm start with temperatures in the middle 60s for the morning commute. We will have some clouds, but a good deal of sunshine that will warm us up quickly. The record high for today is 91 from 1941 We'll be near that at 89 for the afternoon drive. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph from the southwest. I can't rule out an isolated shower or storm along the Missouri and Iowa state line later this morning through early afternoon.