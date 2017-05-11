Chamber helps Oak Grove tornado victims rebuild - KCTV5

Chamber helps Oak Grove tornado victims rebuild

It has been two months since a tornado ripped through Oak Grove, and families are still trying to figure out how to rebuild. The Oak Grove Chamber of Commerce is helping out a handful of families who have run into a few roadblocks.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.