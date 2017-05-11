NASCAR's Clint Bowyer helps Kansas City kids with safe driving c - KCTV5

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer helps Kansas City kids with safe driving clinic

NASCAR drivers are working with law enforcement to keep teens safe, and they're helping them become safer drivers.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.