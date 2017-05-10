Wentworth Military Academy's closing has nearby businesses worri - KCTV5

Wentworth Military Academy's closing has nearby businesses worried

Once Wentworth Military Academy closes, more than 100 people will lose their jobs in the town of Lexington, and that has people worried.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.