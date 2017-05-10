Damage reported across Kanss City from afternoon storm - KCTV5

Damage reported across Kanss City from afternoon storm

According to Johnson County Emergency Management, 2,000 people lost power in Mission Hills Wednesday afternoon, and there's also wind damage.
