1 year after murder, Kansas City, KS police remember Det. Brad L - KCTV5

1 year after murder, Kansas City, KS police remember Det. Brad Lancaster in tribute video

It was one year ago that Detective Brad Lancaster took a break from a case to go grab lunch.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.