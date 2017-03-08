Colorectal cancer risk factors - KCTV5

Colorectal cancer risk factors

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.