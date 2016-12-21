Doctors work to bring couples hope as they struggle to build the - KCTV5

Doctors work to bring couples hope as they struggle to build their family

More people than you likely realize struggle with infertility. Up to 15 percent of couples can't have children and that can take a huge toll, both emotionally and physically. But every day, doctors are working on ways to help these families.
