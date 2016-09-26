Hy-Vee High School Highlights: Shawnee Mission East vs. Olathe N - KCTV5

Hy-Vee High School Highlights: Shawnee Mission East vs. Olathe North

Posted:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Here are your Hy-Vee high school highlights as Shawnee Mission East takes on Olathe North.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.