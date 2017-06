Firefighters have noticed a stunning trend in house fires with homes burning faster, hotter and more toxic. KCTV5 teamed up with the Overland Park Fire Department for a demonstration to show why this is happening. We gathered furnishings for two rooms. In one room, furniture that predates 1970 and made of mostly natural fibers. Firefighters call this "legacy furniture." In the other room, modern furniture you’d find in most homes.