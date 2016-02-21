God and Guns: Leawood pastor takes on two dicey issues - KCTV5

God and Guns: Leawood pastor takes on two dicey issues

The leader of the largest Methodist church in the country reserved an entire Sunday sermon to talk about two of the most polarizing issues in the country: guns and religion.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.