Yordano Ventura ready for Game 6 of ALCS

RAW: Yordano Ventura ready for Game 6 of ALCS

Posted:
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura says he intends to throw hard and attack the strike zone for Game 6 Friday night at Kauffman.If he pitches well, the Royals could be bound for the World Series for a second year in a row.
