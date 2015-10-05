Take 5 to Care: Make-A-Wish Foundation Night of Wishes - KCTV5

Take 5 to Care: Make-A-Wish Foundation Night of Wishes

Posted:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
On Oct. 12, you can Take 5 to Care and help make wishes come true for children across the metro. It is the Make-a-Wish Foundation's Night of Wishes fundraiser involving Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel and several other members of the team.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.