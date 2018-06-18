Cardinal Logistics operates one of the largest, most diverse dedicated fleets in the US. Our logistics experts work with clients to improve transportation network visibility, increase fleet utilization, drive efficiency, and reduce cost by developing and implementing customized transportation solutions that best fit their needs.
We currently hiring good, quality drivers in the Kansas City area.
Class A CDL Driver in Shawnee
Truck Driver Pay & Benefits
Full-time CDL truck drivers are eligible for:
- Sign-On Bonus $1500
- Avg Annual Gross is $66k+
- Avg Weekly Gross is $1250-$1500
- Avg Weekly Miles 2,000-2,500
- Touch Freight - Driver tailgates mattresses
- Home 2-3 per Week and Home on Weekends
- 53ft Dry Vans
- Paid Orientation and Training
- Comprehensive Benefits Package after 30 days
- Off All Major Holidays
For more information, please contact Carla at 888.946.8067
Truck Driver Qualifications
- Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL-A)
- 9 months verifiable tractor trailer experience in last 3 yrs., or 2 years of experience in the past 5 years.
- 22+ yrs. of age
- EEOC/AAA/m/f/Vets/Disabled
Come Join the Cardinal Team - Apply TODAY!
Class A CDL Driver in North Kansas City
- Sign-On Bonus $2500
- Avg Annual Gross $70k+
- Avg Weekly Gross $1100-$1300
- Avg Weekly Miles 2000
- 4 Days Out / 3 Days Home
- 53ft Curtain Sides / Load securement required
- Dedicated Regional Runs
- 9 Months T/T experience in the last 3 yrs, or 2 years of experience within the past 5 years.
- EEO/AAA/m/f/Vets/Disabled
Come Join Our Cardinal Team - Apply TODAY!