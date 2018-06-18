Cardinal Logistics operates one of the largest, most diverse dedicated fleets in the US. Our logistics experts work with clients to improve transportation network visibility, increase fleet utilization, drive efficiency, and reduce cost by developing and implementing customized transportation solutions that best fit their needs.

We currently hiring good, quality drivers in the Kansas City area.

Class A CDL Driver in Shawnee

Truck Driver Pay & Benefits

Full-time CDL truck drivers are eligible for:

Sign-On Bonus $1500

Avg Annual Gross is $66k+

Avg Weekly Gross is $1250-$1500

Avg Weekly Miles 2,000-2,500

Touch Freight - Driver tailgates mattresses

Home 2-3 per Week and Home on Weekends

53ft Dry Vans

Paid Orientation and Training

Comprehensive Benefits Package after 30 days

Off All Major Holidays

For more information, please contact Carla at 888.946.8067

Truck Driver Qualifications

Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL-A)

9 months verifiable tractor trailer experience in last 3 yrs., or 2 years of experience in the past 5 years.

22+ yrs. of age

EEOC/AAA/m/f/Vets/Disabled

Come Join the Cardinal Team - Apply TODAY!

www.drive4cardinal.com

Class A CDL Driver in North Kansas City

Sign-On Bonus $2500

Avg Annual Gross $70k+

Avg Weekly Gross $1100-$1300

Avg Weekly Miles 2000

4 Days Out / 3 Days Home

53ft Curtain Sides / Load securement required

Dedicated Regional Runs

9 Months T/T experience in the last 3 yrs, or 2 years of experience within the past 5 years.

