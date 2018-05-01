Americans aren't just living longer, they're living more years without disabilities, too, a new study shows.More >
During National Financial Literacy Month, take a close look at savings, debt and budget.More >
Although aging may mean more physical problems, retirement can help people lead healthier lives, a new study from Australia suggests.More >
Americans are living longer, but those extra years may include poor health or a disability, a new study finds.More >
One key to keeping muscles young is as close as the nearest gym, researchers say.More >
Regular physical activity, including gardening or dancing, may cut Alzheimer's risk by as much as 50 percent, a new study suggests.More >
Most adult risk-takers continue to take chances as they get older, and that can make them more susceptible to fraud when they're seniors, new research suggests.More >
Nearly all older U.S. adults have an age-related decline in at least one of their senses, a new study finds.More >
Staying socially active by joining book clubs or church groups may add years to your life after retirement, a new study suggests.More >
Older adults who give up driving may see their mental and physical well-being decline, a new research review finds.More >
