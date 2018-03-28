US Farathane in Riverside, MO, is a leading Tier One automotive supplier to domestic and offshore OEMs. We offer a wide range of highly engineered plastic injection-molded components, making them available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and designs and supply both functional and decorative parts.

We are currently hiring for:

Machine Operator

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

Operate molding press/equipment per Company procedures.

Review “Operator Display Board” prior to running production for work instructions and Quality Alerts.

Assure product meets established quality criteria of zero non-conformances.

Correctly record scrap every hour per work instructions.

Correct application of all internal and external labels when required, including removal of all old labels from returnable packaging.

Correct application of lot control numbers.

Daily review all applicable quality alerts.

Immediately notify Supervisor of all discrepancies to established quality checks (ie, sample boards, inspection instructions, SPC, etc.).

Communicate production and quality issues/concerns with associates during communication meetings.

Keep work area clean and organized.

Participate in team problem solving activities (ie, 8D’s, communication meetings, etc).

Responsible for following all internal and OSHA required safety procedures.

Adherence to all company policies and procedures (ie, Quality Manual, Associate Handbook, etc).

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Requirements:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. These physical requirements include:

Frequent standing or walking for long periods of time.

Frequent lifting or lowering objects up to 35lbs.

Frequent reaching above/below shoulder and forward.

Occasional bending, stooping, and crouching.

Working Conditions:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. These conditions include:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts.

The employee must not wear any loose-fitting clothing that may get in the way of the moving machinery.

The employee is occasionally exposed to extreme heat and vibration.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Employee may be required to work outside for short periods of time.

Process Engineer

To provide technical support to the Manufacturing Department by optimization of cycles, reduction of scrap, and automation.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

Sample new tools / jobs to set up process parameters for optimum quality and efficiency performance.

Make and follow up on tool changes and enhancements for new and existing tooling.

Work with Program Engineers to ensure program completions on a timely basis, satisfying both internal and external customer requirements.

Provide assistance to manufacturing in the area of optimizing and improving existing processes / jobs.

Review current processes and their associated process verifications on a daily basis to ensure that they are running within established windows.

Develop process parameters / windows for jobs where processing modifications are required (i.e., material, tool, and machine changes).

Sample new materials and ensure that process parameters are established for their molding.

Recommend tooling modifications to ensure optimal manufacturability.

Participate as required in the plant advanced planning activities providing necessary production input.

Assist the manufacturing floor in troubleshooting machine, tool, and material problems.

Responsible for executing necessary documentation (verification sheets, tool reports, mistake proofing, checksheets, etc.).

Serve as a source for continuous improvement suggestions in the area of quality, safety, efficiency, etc.

Act as a mentor to Process Technicians to upgrade their technical skills and train on new equipment.

Support plant activities toward achieving customer awards quality registrations (i.e., TS 16949, ISO 14001, etc.).

Promote Corporate Mission, Values and Operating Principles.

Interface with customers and suppliers as appropriate.

Assist Departments in training activities for related work methods / flow.

Develop and implement programs for process related training.

Assist Program Manager in conducting new equipment tryouts; review results / data and initiate appropriate action stemming from new tool tryouts; and other activities as deemed by program phase elements and ensure internal documentation is initiated and maintained.

Lead the plant in process improvement initiatives and activities.

Assist plant on measureables and related corrective / improvement actions.

Communicate new program and pre-program unresolved equipment, processing, or material concerns with the appropriate department manager / program manager.

Lead and / or participate in related root cause analysis and problem-solving activities.

Establish, document, and optimize processes.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures (i.e., quality policy manual, employee handbook, Level II Procedures, etc.).

Comply with all of internal and OSHA required safety procedures.

Maintain high standards of housekeeping in respective areas.

Other duties may be assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and / or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and / or EXPERIENCE: One year certificate from college or technical school; or five to ten years related experience and / or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS : Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, schedule, or diagram form.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee frequently is required to walk; stand; sit; and use hands to touch, handle or feel, and reach with hands and arms. The employee must occasionally climb or balance, stoop, kneel, or crouch and lift or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include the ability to adjust focus, depth perception, color vision, and close vision.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to moving mechanical parts and may also be exposed to fumes or airborne particles. The employee may occasionally be exposed to, wet or humid conditions, extreme heat or cold and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

