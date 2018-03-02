Road Runner Services

Drive for Dollars in Kansas City North, Clay County, Blue Springs, Belton and East Side areas!

Roadrunner Services, formerly KC Drive Away is hiring individuals to drive vehicles to and from auto auctions to dealerships.

Full or part time flexible schedules from 2 days per week to 5 days per week.

Saturday hours available as well.

Must have valid driver’s license.

Great opportunity for retirees, adult students or anyone looking for a flexible daytime job.

Apply online here: https://easyapply.co/job/part-time-driver-kansas-city-mo-areas?rcid=das_website

You may also call Jeana at 816-797-7087 between 10am and 2pm for more information.