We are now hiring for several summer positions in the Parks and Recreation Department:
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is now accepting applications for the 2018 Summer Employment Program! The Summer Employment Program begins Thursday, June 1, 2018 (tentative) and lasts approximately 7 to 13 weeks.
Applications may be obtained in the Human Resources Department, 701 North 7th Street, Room 646, Kansas City, Kansas, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on our website at www.wycokck.org.
Summer Laborer
Location of Position: Public Works – 5033 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Brief Job Description: Mowing and maintenance of parks, vacant lots, various UG owned property, street medians, and right-of-way. Performance of various other maintenance duties as directed. Work hours are Monday – Friday, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm. $10.00/hr.
Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years of age.
Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Recreation Instructor
Location of Position: Public Works – 5033 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Brief Job Description: Rake, drag and general cleanup tasks for practice and game softball/baseball fields. Chalk ball fields for game days, requires some light, medium and occasionally heavy physical effort. Must be semi-skilled in the use of hand tools and some small power tools; may include some light construction, fencing and painting; perform a variety of general custodial functions such as emptying trash cans, picking up litter, sweeping and cleaning dugouts, stands and/or restrooms. Perform other duties in connection with the operation of the facility and/or area as may be assigned. Work hours are Monday – Friday, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm. $10.09/hr.
Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years of age. Must be available to work until August 2018.
Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Recreation Leader
Location of Position: Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro, Kansas City, KS
Brief Job Description: Responsible for staying in the basket room area; taking tickets; handing out baskets; placing full baskets in designated area making sure that participant has the safety pin to retrieve their basket; retrieving baskets that correspond to the safety pin number; checking and replacing pins on baskets; checking locker area for baskets that have been left unattended; making sure unauthorized people are not in basket room area; and policing locker rooms.
Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years old and must be available to work between the following hours: Must be available to work between the following hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday, 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Lifeguards
Location of Position: Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro, Kansas City, KS
Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years old. Training and certification will be provided by the Unified Government if necessary. Lifeguards must be available to work between the following hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday, 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
We look forward to working with the citizens of our community and educating them to the many career opportunities that the Unified Government has to offer.
Please visit wycokck.org/jobs for application instructions and a complete listing of all Unified Government job openings. The Unified Government is an equal opportunity employer.