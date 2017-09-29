We are now hiring for several summer positions in the Parks and Recreation Department:

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is now accepting applications for the 2018 Summer Employment Program! The Summer Employment Program begins Thursday, June 1, 2018 (tentative) and lasts approximately 7 to 13 weeks.

Applications may be obtained in the Human Resources Department, 701 North 7th Street, Room 646, Kansas City, Kansas, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on our website at www.wycokck.org.

Summer Laborer

Location of Position: Public Works – 5033 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Brief Job Description: Mowing and maintenance of parks, vacant lots, various UG owned property, street medians, and right-of-way. Performance of various other maintenance duties as directed. Work hours are Monday – Friday, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm. $10.00/hr.

Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years of age.

Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Recreation Instructor

Location of Position: Public Works – 5033 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Brief Job Description: Rake, drag and general cleanup tasks for practice and game softball/baseball fields. Chalk ball fields for game days, requires some light, medium and occasionally heavy physical effort. Must be semi-skilled in the use of hand tools and some small power tools; may include some light construction, fencing and painting; perform a variety of general custodial functions such as emptying trash cans, picking up litter, sweeping and cleaning dugouts, stands and/or restrooms. Perform other duties in connection with the operation of the facility and/or area as may be assigned. Work hours are Monday – Friday, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm. $10.09/hr.

Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years of age. Must be available to work until August 2018.

Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Recreation Leader

Location of Position: Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro, Kansas City, KS

Brief Job Description: Responsible for staying in the basket room area; taking tickets; handing out baskets; placing full baskets in designated area making sure that participant has the safety pin to retrieve their basket; retrieving baskets that correspond to the safety pin number; checking and replacing pins on baskets; checking locker area for baskets that have been left unattended; making sure unauthorized people are not in basket room area; and policing locker rooms.

Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years old and must be available to work between the following hours: Must be available to work between the following hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday, 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Lifeguards

Location of Position: Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro, Kansas City, KS

Minimum Qualifications: Must be a minimum of 16 years old. Training and certification will be provided by the Unified Government if necessary. Lifeguards must be available to work between the following hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday, 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Deadline: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

We look forward to working with the citizens of our community and educating them to the many career opportunities that the Unified Government has to offer.