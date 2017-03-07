Killed in the Line of Duty: Clinton Police Officer Christopher R - KCTV5

RAW: Funeral for Clinton officer killed in shooting

A western Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday. Hundreds gathered for a funeral service for 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. After the funeral in Clinton, Morton was buried at a cemetery in Knob Noster, Morton's hometown.

Hundreds pay tribute to Clinton officer killed in shooting

Loved ones and fellow officers were among the many people in attendance Monday for the funeral of 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton.

RAW: Governor Greitens speaks at funeral service for slain Clinton police officer Ryan Morton

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens pays his respects to fallen Clinton Police Department officer Ryan Morton.

Updated:

For the second time in only seven months, residents of Clinton, MO, will lay one of their police officers, shot and killed in the line of duty, to rest.

Community, fellow officers to gather Sunday to remember slain Clinton police officer

Updated:

The small Missouri town of Clinton is mourning the loss of one of their police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

Bond behind badges: Dozens of police departments expected to attend funeral for fallen Clinton officer

Officers from dozens of police departments are expected to attend officer Ryan Morton's funeral on Monday. KCTV5’s Kelli Taylor has a closer look at the bond between officers from all backgrounds. More>>

New details: Court documents explain what investigators found at scene of deadly shootout in Clinton

KCTV5 News obtained court documents explaining what investigators found at the crime scene after the deadly police shooting in Clinton.

Technology blamed for location mistake where Clinton officer killed, 2 others wounded

When Clinton police officer Ryan Morton was killed, he and his colleagues were at the wrong address, and we may be closer to knowing why. KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono explains.

Community honors fallen Clinton police officer Ryan Morton

The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.

Body of slain Clinton police officer returns home with salutes and covered hearts Video included

Updated:

The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton will be escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.

Funeral arrangements set for slain Clinton police officer

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clinton police officer killed in duty this week. 

Police sent to wrong address before Clinton officer was slain

Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol) Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Updated:

Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.

Officers from multiple agencies rally around Clinton Police Department after death of officer

After the death of police officer Ryan Morton, it’s not just the community rallying around each other and the Clinton Police Department. Police officers from other agencies are also helping out. 

Clinton police officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house Video included

Updated:

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

Cousin of man suspected of fatally shooting Clinton police officer apologizes to his family

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol) Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Updated:

A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn't have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.

Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Clinton officer

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol) Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Updated:

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

Missouri officer killed, 2 hurt when sent to wrong house

Updated:

Clinton officers were sent to wrong house and then shot

Slain Clinton police officer was 'a model soldier' who served his community, country Video included

Updated:

Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country. 

Slain Missouri officer was honored by KC Royals in 2014 for his service

Authorities say Clinton, Mo Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction."

Authorities: 3 Clinton officers shot were sent to wrong house

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

Suspect in Clinton police officer's killing was ex-convict

Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.

For second time in seven months, Clinton community mourns loss of police officer

Clinton Police officer Gary Michael was killed in the line of duty in August 2017. 

Suspect in Clinton police officer's killing was ex-convict Video included

Updated:

Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.

'Stay with us, Morton': Dispatch audio paints scene as Clinton officer killed responding to 911 call Video included

Updated:

The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.

Police departments around the metro react to Clinton officer's death

Clinton community mourns fallen officer

Clinton community in shock after loss of second police officer in 7 months

Clinton officer killed, 2 wounded responding to 911 call

There have been 16 officers shot to death in the first 9 weeks of this year Video included

Updated:

So far this year, 16 law enforcement officers across the United States have died after they were shot.

Clinton community in shock after loss of second police officer in 7 months Video included

Clinton Police Department officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was killed during the shooting. (Missouri Highway Patrol) Clinton Police Department officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was killed during the shooting. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Updated:

The Clinton, MO, community has again been ripped apart at the seams. Many are asking the question, how could this happen, again.

Henry County authorities provide update after Clinton officer shot, killed during disturbance call

Henry County authorities spoke to the media hours after Clinton police officer Christopher Morton was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call. Two other officers were injured during the shooting. One suffered "moderate" injuries while the other suffered minor injuries, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson.

VIDEO: Slain Clinton officer Christopher Morton honored with 'Our Heroes' at 2014 Royals game

Authorities say Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction." Morton was a full-time officer from February 2015 through January 2017, when he became a reserve officer. He returned to full-time duty last September, one month after another officer was fatally shot. He was honored at a Royals game in June 2014, and presented Jeremy Guthrie with a US flag that was flown during his deployment.

Clinton police officer killed, 2 other officers injured responding to 911 call

The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.

The Latest: Officer killed, 2 wounded at Missouri home

Updated:

"Heartbroken." Clinton community mourns loss of second officer in seven months

The community of Clinton, MO, is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot has been shot and killed. Officers were sent to a home at about 10 p.m., after a frantic 911 call in which women were heard screaming in the background.

