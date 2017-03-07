Hundreds pay tribute to Clinton officer killed in shooting Loved ones and fellow officers were among the many people in attendance Monday for the funeral of 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton. More>>

Community, fellow officers to gather Sunday to remember slain Clinton police officer Sunday, March 11, 2018 2:15 PM EDT Updated: The small Missouri town of Clinton is mourning the loss of one of their police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

Technology blamed for location mistake where Clinton officer killed, 2 others wounded When Clinton police officer Ryan Morton was killed, he and his colleagues were at the wrong address, and we may be closer to knowing why. KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono explains.

Community honors fallen Clinton police officer Ryan Morton The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.

Police sent to wrong address before Clinton officer was slain Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.

Officers from multiple agencies rally around Clinton Police Department after death of officer After the death of police officer Ryan Morton, it's not just the community rallying around each other and the Clinton Police Department. Police officers from other agencies are also helping out.

Cousin of man suspected of fatally shooting Clinton police officer apologizes to his family Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. Thursday, March 8, 2018 9:31 AM EST Updated: A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn't have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.

Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Clinton officer Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, a 30-year-old who had served in the Army, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. Thursday, March 8, 2018 8:35 AM EST Updated: A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

Clinton officers were sent to wrong house and then shot Authorities say three Clinton police officers were sent to the wrong house when responding to a 911 call, which led to one officer being killed and two others being wounded.

Suspect in Clinton police officer's killing was ex-convict Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.

Police departments around the metro react to Clinton officer's death So many of you are reacting to Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton's death online, from local residents to other police departments across the country.

Clinton community mourns fallen officer A man with an extensive criminal history shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home, authorities said Wednesday.

Clinton community in shock after loss of second police officer in 7 months The Clinton community has again been ripped apart at the seams. Many are asking the question, how could this happen, again. It was exactly seven months ago that Officer Gary Michael was killed in the line of duty. On Tuesday, Clinton Police Department officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was shot and killed while entering a home, searching for a suspect.

VIDEO: Slain Clinton officer Christopher Morton honored with 'Our Heroes' at 2014 Royals game Authorities say Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction." Morton was a full-time officer from February 2015 through January 2017, when he became a reserve officer. He returned to full-time duty last September, one month after another officer was fatally shot. He was honored at a Royals game in June 2014, and presented Jeremy Guthrie with a US flag that was flown during his deployment.

