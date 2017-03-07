A western Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday. Hundreds gathered for a funeral service for 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. After the funeral in Clinton, Morton was buried at a cemetery in Knob Noster, Morton's hometown.
Loved ones and fellow officers were among the many people in attendance Monday for the funeral of 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton.
Loved ones and fellow officers were among the many people in attendance Monday for the funeral of 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens pays his respects to fallen Clinton Police Department officer Ryan Morton.
For the second time in only seven months, residents of Clinton, MO, will lay one of their police officers, shot and killed in the line of duty, to rest.
The small Missouri town of Clinton is mourning the loss of one of their police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.
The small Missouri town of Clinton is mourning the loss of one of their police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.
Officers from dozens of police departments are expected to attend officer Ryan Morton's funeral on Monday. KCTV5’s Kelli Taylor has a closer look at the bond between officers from all backgrounds. More>>
KCTV5 News obtained court documents explaining what investigators found at the crime scene after the deadly police shooting in Clinton.
When Clinton police officer Ryan Morton was killed, he and his colleagues were at the wrong address, and we may be closer to knowing why. KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono explains.
The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.
The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton will be escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.
The body of slain Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton was escorted from Kansas City to Clinton on Friday.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clinton police officer killed in duty this week.
Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clinton police officer killed in duty this week.
Authorities are trying to determine why Clinton police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to the wrong house, where they say a man opened fire, killing one officer and wounding two others before he, too, died.
After the death of police officer Ryan Morton, it’s not just the community rallying around each other and the Clinton Police Department. Police officers from other agencies are also helping out.
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.
A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn't have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.
A man suspected of fatally shooting one Clinton police officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.
A man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home. More>>
Authorities say three Clinton police officers were sent to the wrong house when responding to a 911 call, which led to one officer being killed and two others being wounded. More>>
Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country.
Authorities say Clinton, Mo Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction."
Along with serving his community in Clinton, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton served his country.
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.
Clinton Police officer Gary Michael was killed in the line of duty in August 2017.
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.
Authorities say a 37-year-old man is the suspect in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two other officers.
The dispatch audio from Tuesday night in Clinton is very difficult to listen to and is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers face when they swear to serve and protect.
So many of you are reacting to Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton’s death online, from local residents to other police departments across the country. More>>
A man with an extensive criminal history shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home, authorities said Wednesday. More>>
The Clinton community has again been ripped apart at the seams. Many are asking the question, how could this happen, again. It was exactly seven months ago that Officer Gary Michael was killed in the line of duty. On Tuesday, Clinton Police Department officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was shot and killed while entering a home, searching for a suspect. More>>
A man with an extensive criminal history shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Clinton home, authorities said Wednesday. More>>
So far this year, 16 law enforcement officers across the United States have died after they were shot.
The Clinton, MO, community has again been ripped apart at the seams. Many are asking the question, how could this happen, again.
Henry County authorities spoke to the media hours after Clinton police officer Christopher Morton was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call. Two other officers were injured during the shooting. One suffered "moderate" injuries while the other suffered minor injuries, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson.
Authorities say Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction." Morton was a full-time officer from February 2015 through January 2017, when he became a reserve officer. He returned to full-time duty last September, one month after another officer was fatally shot. He was honored at a Royals game in June 2014, and presented Jeremy Guthrie with a US flag that was flown during his deployment.
The community of Clinton is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot and killed.
Authorities say a man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others at a home in Missouri. More>>
The community of Clinton, MO, is heartbroken yet again as, for the second time in seven months, a police officer was shot has been shot and killed. Officers were sent to a home at about 10 p.m., after a frantic 911 call in which women were heard screaming in the background.
