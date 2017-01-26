Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.
Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks for a problem that could cause them to roll even after the driver shifts into park.
3M is recalling 395,000 of its Scotch thermal laminators after discovering the plastic enclosure can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
Polaris is recalling their RZR XP 1000 2014-2018 and GENERAL recreational off-highway vehicles due to burn and fire hazards.
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.
Kidde is recalling its dual-sensor smoke alarm due to a high risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
The cookies were recalled after peanut butter cookies were accidentally placed inside the wrong bags, posing a potential allergy hazard to those with peanut allergies.
The fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to kids.
Johnsonville is recalling more than 109,000 pounds of sausage after customers found pieces of plastic in some of their links.
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.
First Aid Research is recalling their Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine after discovering the package is not child resistant.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.
These dyes may cause a reaction to anyone allergic.
The Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker has overheated for some customers, which resulted in melting damage to the product.
Whirlpool is recalling their KitchenAid electric kettles after discovering the handle can break off from the kettle, posing a potential burn hazard.
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.
ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.
Missing a dose of Acyclovir Tablets could cause a reactivation of a virus being treated, while unintentional dosing of Torsemide Tablets could cause excessive urination.
Fujitsu is recalling their battery packs for laptops and workstations after discovering they can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to users.
Lenovo Services is recalling 78,000 of their Thinkpad X1 Carbon Laptops after discovering an unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard.
The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years.
A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite.
Kanan Enterprises has announced a voluntary recall of its Southern Grove Unsalted Almonds due to the presence of wheat and soy that are not listed as ingredients.
Toyota is recalling about 645,000 vehicles worldwide to fix an electrical problem that could stop air bags from inflating in a crash.
VTech is recalling 37,000 of their Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles after discovering the mobile can detach from crib’s railing, posing an injury hazard to infants in the crib.
There have been no reported illnesses, but Panera Bread is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”
The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.
The frozen vegetables might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Fujufilm is recalling about 270,000 of their power adapters after discovering they can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall, exposing live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard.
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.
Skip Hop is recalling its Tuo Convertible highchairs after discovering the front legs on the chair can detach from the seat, posing a fall and injury hazard to children.
SureFit is recalling their riding lawnmower blade spindle shafts after discovering they can break during use, turning the broken blade pieces into projectiles.
Comfort Research is recalling their bean bag chair covers after discovering it can be opened by children, posing a potential suffocation or choking hazard.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Squatty Potty is recalling their children’s toilet step stools after discovering it can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards.
Todd Snyder is recalling their Champion-brand sweatshirts after they failed to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users.
168,000 ceiling fans have been recalled after discovering the instruction manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly.
Pier 1 Imports has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches.
Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates and might be the most likely to get affected.
Dream On Me is recalling its crib and toddler bed mattresses due to a violation of federal mattress flammability standards.
Consumers who are allergic to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The Kroger Company has recalled six months' worth of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added after discovering mold in the product.
Libbey Glass is recalling 229,000 of their Bourbon Taster Glasses after discovering the glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.
The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure after a small piece of yellow plastic was discovered by a consumer.
Woolino is recalling their children’s’ pajamas after they failed to meet federal flammability standards, which could potentially pose a risk of burn injuries to children.
Ikea relaunches recall of 29 million chests and dressers after death of 7th child.
Trader Joe's has recalled some of its packaged poultry salads over concerns they may contain pieces of glass or hard plastic.
OshKosh is recalling 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets after discovering the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling their Soothing Motion Seats for infants after discovering the motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.
Kids Preferred is recalling their wind-up, musical, plush toys after discovering the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.
The recall was issued after discovering the grills’ liquid propane regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame bursts from the burner knobs.
The recall involves J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers manufactured by Delta.
DEMDACO is recalling their infant bib and bootie sets after discovering the rattles sewn into the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.
John Deere is recalling their lawn tractors due to crash hazard after discovering the transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Have you been giving your infant this product? Garden of Life issued a recall for its infant supplement, Baby Organic Liquid, because the instructions may be difficult to follow.
Chests of drawers sold at Walmart and other retailers are now recalled because they pose a tip-over risk if not properly anchored to the wall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
The product has been recalled in the following states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Texas.
Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans.
Bestherbs Coffee is recalling their Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee due to the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, a chemical similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.
Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.
Burt’s Bees Baby is recalling a coverall and hat set for infants because one of the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.
Nearly 36,100 fireworks sold at select stores are being recalled ahead of the Fourth of July weekend because they can “explode unexpectedly after being lit."
Potential listeria contamination is prompting The House of Thaller to voluntarily recall certain 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping, the Food and Drug Administration said in a press release.
Bulletproof 360, Inc. (“Bulletproof”) of Bellevue, Washington is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Loving Pets of Cranbury, NJ is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Misbranding and undeclared allergens are blamed for Conagra Brands, Inc. to recall more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products.
United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chews that were sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment.
The Kroger Co. has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups –Yellow Sponge Cake (6.5 oz., 6 Pack) sold in its retail stores because it contains undeclared milk.
California Sun Dry Foods is recalling California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto due to the possibility of incorrect labeling on its jars. This mislabeling error resulted in undeclared allergens such as Almonds and Milk.
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.
The Honest Company is announcing a recall on baby wipes due to the possibility of mold contamination.
Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, Net Wt. 12, oz., because they may contain small pieces of plastic.
Herbalife, a premier global nutrition company, is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Protein Bar – Peanut Butter because the product may contain a trace amount of fish gelatin, which was added to the product as part of a flavoring ingredient provided by a third-party supplier.
Party Animal has recalled their dog food after discovering the potential for their products to have the presence of Pentobarbital.
Target is recalling their water absorbing Easter and Dino toys due to a serious ingestion hazard.
Teavana is recalling their Flip Tumbler thermoses after discovering the product can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard.
John Deere is recalling their Gator Utility Vehicles due to a crash hazard after discovering the dust boot on the throttle cable can come loose, resulting in the vehicle not slowing down or stopping.
Customatic Beds is recalling their adjustable beds due to an electric shock hazard after discovering the sidemounted AC outlets can be incorrectly wired, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.
Drugmaker GSK, a U.K-based company, is recalling 600,000 inhalers after discovering a manufacturing glitch that caused them to be out of the specified leak rate.
Fred Meyer is recalling their children’s hooded sweatshirts and girl’s bomber jackets due to choking and laceration hazards.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to Meridian Medical Technologies’ voluntary recall of 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr (epinephrine injection) Auto-Injector products used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions.
Sock and Accessory is recalling their infant caps after discovering the button on the top of the cap can detach, posing a choke hazard. About 14,500 have been recalled.
EuroCan Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling Lot Number 84 consisting of it's individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags of Barnsdale Farms®, HoundsTooth® and Mac's Choice® Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Almost a million pounds of breaded chicken products are under recall after a government food safety investigation found metal in some items.
Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones.
Vecaro Lifestyle is recalling their self-balancing scooters/hoverboards due to a possible fire hazard.
Haibike is recalling their electric bikes due to a fall hazard. It was discovered the fork on the front wheel of the bicycles can rupture or break while in use, causing a fall hazard.
Wing Enterprises is recalling their Little Giant multipurpose ladders after discovering the locking pins/rung fasterners can fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers on the ladder.
Discount School Supply is recalling their children's waterproof bibs due to a possible suffocation hazard.
Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling Trader José’s Breakfast Burritos due to the potential plastic contamination.
Advanced Sports International is recalling their Fuji Bicycles due to a fall hazard after discovering the rear wheel freehub can slip while pedaling.
Performance Designed Products is recalling their battery chargers for Xbox One controllers due to a possible burn hazard.
RDG Global is recalling girls’ hooded sweatshirts after discovering the drawstring in the hood is a strangulation hazard to children.
Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal products, the US Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.
Twelve people in five states have become ill from E. coli, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. All but one of the individuals is under age 18, and six of them have been hospitalized.
More than 680,000 baby rattles have been recalled because they can break and pose a choking hazard to young children.
Philips Lighting is expanding their recall of their Metal Halide Lamps after discovering they can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps, posing fire and laceration hazards.
Dillard’s has recalled their Faux-Fur Hooded Bear Coats after discovering the metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Trader Joe's announced a voluntary recall on Sunday for three different types of applesauces because the jars may contain pieces of glass.
Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Calphalon has recalled their Contemporary Cutlery Knives after discovering they can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
Briax is recalling their B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers have been recalled after discovering the damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.
Target is recalling their patio benches after discovering they can collapse while being used, posing a fall hazard to consumers. About 1,300 units have been recalled.
Lamborghini has a problem with fire. The legendary Italian automaker is recalling thousands of supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk.
Feld Entertainment is recalling their toy wands due to an injury hazard after discovering the top part can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod.
PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice® Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.
Fred Meyer Stores has recalled the 16 oz Fred Meyer 100% Whole Wheat Bread sold in its retail stores because the product may contain nonfat dry milk not listed on the label.
On New Years Eve, Nikki Mael fed her four pugs a premium dog food as a special treat. They immediately became violently sick. One of the dogs, Talula, would die before the next morning.
Barnes & Noble is recalling their power adapters that were sold with the NOOK Tablet 7 due to a shock hazard.
The U.S Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a recall on their products after consumers found sharp metal objects in the containers.
Bolton Furniture is recalling their dressers after discovering they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.
New American Food Products, LLC is recalling their Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels Premium Chocolate Treats flavor due to concerns of the possible presence of peanuts.
IKEA is recalling their MYSINGSO beach chairs after discovering they can collapse, posing a fall and fingertip amputation hazard.
Fred Meyer Stores have recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Sierra Nevada has recalled select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw.
Atlas Meat Company in Fort Collins, Colo. is recalling approximately 2,579 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding.
Carriage House Creations has issued a voluntary product recall on all Bourbon Basting Sauces, and Hot Barbecue Sauce, due to undeclared soy and peanut ingredients found in the Worcestershire Sauce.
Country Home Products has recalled their Field & Brush mowers due to a potential fire and burn hazard. The fuel tank valve can malfunction and cause the fuel tank to expand and gasoline liquid or vapors to be unexpectedly released, posing fire and burn hazards.
Trek is recalling their 720 Disc bicycles and wheel sets after discovering the front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, posing a fall hazard.
Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash.
