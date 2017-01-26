395,000 Scotch thermal laminators recalled due to burn hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:27 PM EDT Updated: 3M is recalling 395,000 of its Scotch thermal laminators after discovering the plastic enclosure can overheat, posing a burn hazard. More>>

Polaris recalls more than 13,000 recreational off-highway vehicles Polaris is recalling their RZR and GENERAL recreational off-highway vehicles due to burn and fire hazards. It was discovered the engine can misfire and the temperatures of the exhaust and nearby components can get too hot. Polaris is recalling their RZR XP 1000 2014-2018 and GENERAL recreational off-highway vehicles due to burn and fire hazards. More>>

USDA recalls thousands of pounds of 'high-risk' beef (Meredith) Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:07 PM EDT Updated: PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection. More>>

Kidde recalls smoke detector due to alarm failure (USCPSC) Wednesday, March 21, 2018 3:51 PM EDT Updated: Kidde is recalling its dual-sensor smoke alarm due to a high risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. More>>

Chocolate chip cookies recalled in 12 states (Meredith) Monday, March 19, 2018 11:59 AM EDT Updated: The cookies were recalled after peanut butter cookies were accidentally placed inside the wrong bags, posing a potential allergy hazard to those with peanut allergies. More>>

84,000 children’s tents recalled due to laceration hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Monday, March 19, 2018 11:58 AM EDT Updated: The fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to kids. More>>

Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage after plastic found inside (Photo Courtesy of Johnsonville) Friday, March 16, 2018 9:10 AM EDT Updated: Johnsonville is recalling more than 109,000 pounds of sausage after customers found pieces of plastic in some of their links. More>>

500,000 tubes of pain-relieving cream recalled (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Friday, March 9, 2018 10:38 PM EST Updated: First Aid Research is recalling their Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine after discovering the package is not child resistant. More>>

104,000 Instant Pot multicookers recalled due to fire hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, March 1, 2018 12:37 PM EST Updated: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement. More>>

Consumer Alert: Instant Pot company reports melting cookers (CPSC) Thursday, February 22, 2018 5:11 PM EST Updated: The Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker has overheated for some customers, which resulted in melting damage to the product. More>>

Whirlpool recalling more than 40,000 KitchenAid kettles (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, February 21, 2018 9:45 AM EST Updated: Whirlpool is recalling their KitchenAid electric kettles after discovering the handle can break off from the kettle, posing a potential burn hazard. More>>

FDA evaluation confirms certain dog foods are contaminated with euthanasia drug (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed/Chewy.com) Monday, February 19, 2018 3:05 PM EST Updated: The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals. More>>

73,000 Hair dryers recalled due to burn hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:52 AM EST Updated: ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers. More>>

Laptop batteries recalled due to fire and burn hazards Fujitsu is recalling their battery packs for laptops and workstations after discovering they can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to users. (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:23 AM EST Updated: Fujitsu is recalling their battery packs for laptops and workstations after discovering they can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to users. More>>

78,000 laptops recalled due to fire hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, February 8, 2018 9:36 AM EST Updated: Lenovo Services is recalling 78,000 of their Thinkpad X1 Carbon Laptops after discovering an unfastened screw can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard. More>>

5,000 cribside space heaters recalled due to fire, burn hazards (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, February 6, 2018 10:26 AM EST Updated: A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite. More>>

Almonds recalled in 12 states due to undeclared wheat, soy (Photo: FDA) Tuesday, February 6, 2018 9:53 AM EST Updated: Kanan Enterprises has announced a voluntary recall of its Southern Grove Unsalted Almonds due to the presence of wheat and soy that are not listed as ingredients. More>>

Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles; air bags may not inflate (AP Image) Wednesday, January 31, 2018 5:48 PM EST Updated: Toyota is recalling about 645,000 vehicles worldwide to fix an electrical problem that could stop air bags from inflating in a crash. More>>

37,000 infant travel mobiles recalled due to injury hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, January 31, 2018 9:49 AM EST Updated: VTech is recalling 37,000 of their Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles after discovering the mobile can detach from crib’s railing, posing an injury hazard to infants in the crib. More>>

Panera Bread preemptively recalling cream cheese products (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:16 PM EST Updated: There have been no reported illnesses, but Panera Bread is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.” More>>

Natureplex recalling 74,000 ‘Pain and Itch Relief Cream’ products sold at Walgreens (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:13 PM EST Updated: The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children. More>>

Fujifilm recalling 270,000 camera power adapters due to shock hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:28 AM EST Updated: Fujufilm is recalling about 270,000 of their power adapters after discovering they can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall, exposing live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard. More>>

Dollar General recalls cookies sold in 44 states (Photo: CNN) Thursday, January 11, 2018 1:59 PM EST Updated: Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction. More>>

Highchairs recalled due to fall hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, January 9, 2018 2:30 PM EST Updated: Skip Hop is recalling its Tuo Convertible highchairs after discovering the front legs on the chair can detach from the seat, posing a fall and injury hazard to children. More>>

Lawnmower blade shafts recalled due to impact hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, January 4, 2018 1:18 PM EST Updated: SureFit is recalling their riding lawnmower blade spindle shafts after discovering they can break during use, turning the broken blade pieces into projectiles. More>>

Bean bag chair covers recalled for potential suffocation hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, January 4, 2018 1:04 PM EST Updated: Comfort Research is recalling their bean bag chair covers after discovering it can be opened by children, posing a potential suffocation or choking hazard. More>>

Fruit, veggie cups recalled for undeclared milk, egg allergens (Photo: FDA) Thursday, January 4, 2018 12:49 PM EST Updated: People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. More>>

‘Squatty Potty’ step stools recalled due to injury, fall hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, December 19, 2017 1:00 PM EST Updated: Squatty Potty is recalling their children’s toilet step stools after discovering it can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards. More>>

Slideshow: Sweatshirts recalled for potential burn hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Saturday, December 16, 2017 8:45 PM EST Updated: Todd Snyder is recalling their Champion-brand sweatshirts after they failed to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users. More>>

168,000 ceiling fans recalled due to impact injury hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, December 14, 2017 4:34 PM EST Updated: 168,000 ceiling fans have been recalled after discovering the instruction manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly. More>>

More than 16,000 glass pumpkins recalled due to laceration hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, December 14, 2017 11:33 AM EST Updated: Pier 1 Imports has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches. More>>

Male enhancement pills recalled for undeclared ingredient (Photo: FDA, Marmex Corp) Thursday, December 14, 2017 10:19 AM EST Updated: Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates and might be the most likely to get affected. More>>

Dream On Me recalls crib and toddler bed mattresses (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, December 12, 2017 5:15 PM EST Updated: Dream On Me is recalling its crib and toddler bed mattresses due to a violation of federal mattress flammability standards. More>>

13,236 pounds of beef broth recalled for undeclared milk (Photo: FDA, Creative Contract Packaging LLC) Thursday, December 7, 2017 12:43 PM EST Updated: Consumers who are allergic to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. More>>

Kroger recalls water for infants after mold contamination The Kroger Company has recalled six months' worth of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added after discovering mold in the product. (Getty Images via CNN) Tuesday, December 5, 2017 8:42 AM EST Updated: The Kroger Company has recalled six months' worth of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added after discovering mold in the product. More>>

229,000 bourbon glasses recalled due to laceration hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Friday, December 1, 2017 5:10 PM EST Updated: Libbey Glass is recalling 229,000 of their Bourbon Taster Glasses after discovering the glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard. More>>

FDA issues alert after chocolate protein bars recalled in 21 states (AP FIle Photo) Tuesday, November 28, 2017 9:26 AM EST Updated: The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure after a small piece of yellow plastic was discovered by a consumer. More>>

Slideshow: Children’s pajamas recalled due to potential burn hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, November 22, 2017 3:57 PM EST Updated: Woolino is recalling their children’s’ pajamas after they failed to meet federal flammability standards, which could potentially pose a risk of burn injuries to children. More>>

Ikea relaunches dresser recall after death of 8th child (Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, November 21, 2017 9:06 AM EST Updated: Ikea relaunches recall of 29 million chests and dressers after death of 7th child. More>>

OshKosh recalling 38,000 baby jackets due to choking hazard OshKosh is recalling 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets after discovering the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard. (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Thursday, November 9, 2017 10:50 AM EST Updated: OshKosh is recalling 38,000 Baby B’gosh quilted jackets after discovering the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard. More>>

Fisher-Price recalling infant seats due to fire hazard Fisher-Price is recalling their Soothing Motion Seats for infants after discovering the motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard. (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Tuesday, October 24, 2017 4:37 PM EDT Updated: Fisher-Price is recalling their Soothing Motion Seats for infants after discovering the motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard. More>>

Kids Preferred recalling musical toys due to choking hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Saturday, October 21, 2017 11:01 PM EDT Updated: Kids Preferred is recalling their wind-up, musical, plush toys after discovering the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. More>>

More than 500K car seats recalled; may not protect kids in crash (Credit: Diono) Friday, October 13, 2017 7:51 AM EDT Updated: More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash. More>>

Saber Grills recalls grills and liquid propane regulators due to fire and burn hazards (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, September 27, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: The recall was issued after discovering the grills’ liquid propane regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame bursts from the burner knobs. More>>

DEMDACO recalling infant bib and bootie sets due to choking hazard (Photo: DEMDACO, US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, September 20, 2017 3:41 PM EDT Updated: DEMDACO is recalling their infant bib and bootie sets after discovering the rattles sewn into the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard. More>>

John Deere recalls lawn tractors due to crash hazard (Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, September 20, 2017 3:35 PM EDT Updated: John Deere is recalling their lawn tractors due to crash hazard after discovering the transmission can fail, posing a crash hazard. More>>

Baby supplement recalled for choking hazard Friday, September 8, 2017 11:12 AM EDT Updated: Have you been giving your infant this product? Garden of Life issued a recall for its infant supplement, Baby Organic Liquid, because the instructions may be difficult to follow. More>>

Chests of drawers recalled, 4-year-old injured after tip-over Ameriwood Mainstays chest of drawers recalled for tip=over risk. (CPSC) Wednesday, September 6, 2017 2:35 PM EDT Updated: Chests of drawers sold at Walmart and other retailers are now recalled because they pose a tip-over risk if not properly anchored to the wall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday. More>>

Chicken recalled for possible Listeria contamination (Photo: US Department of Agriculture) Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:13 PM EDT Updated: The product has been recalled in the following states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Texas. More>>

Bush’s Baked Beans recalled over defective cans (Source: Bush Brothers and Company) Tuesday, July 25, 2017 2:00 AM EDT Updated: Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans. More>>

Clif Bar & Company recalls bars due to possible undeclared peanuts Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts. Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. More>>

Infant coveralls recalled for possible choking hazard (Meredith/USCPSC) Friday, June 30, 2017 3:13 PM EDT Updated: Burt’s Bees Baby is recalling a coverall and hat set for infants because one of the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard. More>>

Fireworks being recalled because they can ‘explode unexpectedly’ (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:44 AM EDT Updated: Nearly 36,100 fireworks sold at select stores are being recalled ahead of the Fourth of July weekend because they can “explode unexpectedly after being lit." More>>

Certain hummus products with pine nuts under recall for possible listeria (Source: FDA) Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:51 PM EDT Updated: Potential listeria contamination is prompting The House of Thaller to voluntarily recall certain 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping, the Food and Drug Administration said in a press release. More>>

Bulletproof 360, Inc. recalls Collagen Protein Bars and Bites because of possible health risk Bulletproof 360, Inc. (“Bulletproof”) of Bellevue, Washington is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Bulletproof 360, Inc. (“Bulletproof”) of Bellevue, Washington is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. More>>

Loving Pets recalls Air-Puffed Dog Treats because of possible Salmonella (Photo: Loving Pets) Loving Pets of Cranbury, NJ is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. More>>

Conagra Brands recall spaghetti and meatball products (Source: FDA) Misbranding and undeclared allergens are blamed for Conagra Brands, Inc. to recall more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products. More>>

Rawhide dog chews recalled due to possible chemical contamination File image of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel chewing on a rawhide-shaped bone. (Source: AP Photo/The Gazette, Jim Slosiarek) Monday, June 12, 2017 5:30 AM EDT Updated: United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chews that were sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with a chemical used to clean food processing equipment. More>>

Kroger issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in sponge cakes The Kroger Co. has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups –Yellow Sponge Cake (6.5 oz., 6 Pack) sold in its retail stores because it contains undeclared milk. (Photo: FDA, Kroger Co.) The Kroger Co. has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups –Yellow Sponge Cake (6.5 oz., 6 Pack) sold in its retail stores because it contains undeclared milk. More>>

California Sun Dry Foods recall Tomato Pesto (Source: FDA) California Sun Dry Foods is recalling California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto due to the possibility of incorrect labeling on its jars. This mislabeling error resulted in undeclared allergens such as Almonds and Milk. More>>

Maker of Nathan's hot dogs issues recall after metal found in packaging Monday, May 22, 2017 8:01 AM EDT Updated: The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages. More>>

The Honest Company recalls baby wipes (Source: Twitter/@Todaysparent) The Honest Company is announcing a recall on baby wipes due to the possibility of mold contamination. More>>

Trident Seafoods Corp. recalls Frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod due to possible health risk Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, Net Wt. 12, oz., because they may contain small pieces of plastic. (Photo: FDA) Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, Net Wt. 12, oz., because they may contain small pieces of plastic. More>>

Protein bars recalled for trace amounts of fish gelatin (Photo: FDA) Herbalife, a premier global nutrition company, is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its Protein Bar – Peanut Butter because the product may contain a trace amount of fish gelatin, which was added to the product as part of a flavoring ingredient provided by a third-party supplier. More>>

Party Animal recalls dog food due to potential presence of Pentobarbital Party Animal has recalled their dog food after discovering the potential for their products to have the presence of Pentobarbital. Party Animal has recalled their dog food after discovering the potential for their products to have the presence of Pentobarbital. More>>

Target recalls Easter egg toys due to ingesting hazard Target is recalling their water absorbing Easter and Dino toys due to a serious ingestion hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Target is recalling their water absorbing Easter and Dino toys due to a serious ingestion hazard. More>>

Teavana recalls Flip Tumbler thermoses due to burn hazard Teavana is recalling their Flip Tumbler thermoses after discovering the product can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Teavana is recalling their Flip Tumbler thermoses after discovering the product can leak hot liquid, posing a burn hazard. More>>

John Deere recalls vehicles due to crash hazard John Deere is recalling their Gator Utility Vehicles due to a crash hazard after discovering the dust boot on the throttle cable can come loose, resulting in the vehicle not slowing down or stopping. (Photo: U.S CPSC) John Deere is recalling their Gator Utility Vehicles due to a crash hazard after discovering the dust boot on the throttle cable can come loose, resulting in the vehicle not slowing down or stopping. More>>

Beds recalled due to shock hazard Customatic Beds is recalling their adjustable beds due to an electric shock hazard after discovering the sidemounted AC outlets can be incorrectly wired, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Customatic Beds is recalling their adjustable beds due to an electric shock hazard after discovering the sidemounted AC outlets can be incorrectly wired, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers. More>>

600,000 inhalers recalled across the U.S Drugmaker GSK, a U.K-based company, is recalling 600,000 inhalers after discovering a manufacturing glitch that caused them to be out of the specified leak rate. Drugmaker GSK, a U.K-based company, is recalling 600,000 inhalers after discovering a manufacturing glitch that caused them to be out of the specified leak rate. More>>

Children’s sweatshirts recalled due to choking and laceration hazard Fred Meyer is recalling their children’s hooded sweatshirts and girl’s bomber jackets due to choking and laceration hazards. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Fred Meyer is recalling their children’s hooded sweatshirts and girl’s bomber jackets due to choking and laceration hazards. More>>

FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to Meridian Medical Technologies’ voluntary recall of 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector products used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to Meridian Medical Technologies’ voluntary recall of 13 lots of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr (epinephrine injection) Auto-Injector products used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions. More>>

Infant caps recalled due to choking hazard Sock and Accessory is recalling their infant caps after discovering the button on the top of the cap can detach, posing a choke hazard. About 14,500 have been recalled. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Sock and Accessory is recalling their infant caps after discovering the button on the top of the cap can detach, posing a choke hazard. About 14,500 have been recalled. More>>

EuroCan Manufacturing recalling pig ears due to possible Salmonella risk EuroCan Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling Lot Number 84 consisting of it's individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags of Barnsdale Farms®, HoundsTooth® and Mac's Choice® Pig Ears. EuroCan Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling Lot Number 84 consisting of it's individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags of Barnsdale Farms®, HoundsTooth® and Mac's Choice® Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. More>>

Almost 1 million pounds of breaded chicken recalled for metal contaminants (Source: FSIS) Friday, March 24, 2017 1:01 PM EDT Updated: Almost a million pounds of breaded chicken products are under recall after a government food safety investigation found metal in some items. More>>

Blue Buffalo recalling dog food due to health risk Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones. More>>

Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard Vecaro Lifestyle is recalling their self-balancing scooters/hoverboards due to a possible fire hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Vecaro Lifestyle is recalling their self-balancing scooters/hoverboards due to a possible fire hazard. More>>

Electric bikes recalled due to fall hazard Haibike is recalling their electric bikes due to a fall hazard. It was discovered the fork on the front wheel of the bicycles can rupture or break while in use, causing a fall hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Haibike is recalling their electric bikes due to a fall hazard. It was discovered the fork on the front wheel of the bicycles can rupture or break while in use, causing a fall hazard. More>>

Little Giant ladders recalled for fall hazard Wing Enterprises is recalling their Little Giant multipurpose ladders after discovering the locking pins/rung fasterners can fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers on the ladder. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Wing Enterprises is recalling their Little Giant multipurpose ladders after discovering the locking pins/rung fasterners can fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers on the ladder. More>>

Waterproof children's bibs recalled due to suffocation hazard Discount School Supply is recalling their children's waterproof bibs due to a possible suffocation hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Discount School Supply is recalling their children's waterproof bibs due to a possible suffocation hazard. More>>

Fuji bicycles recalled due to fall hazard Advanced Sports International is recalling their Fuji Bicycles due to a fall hazard after discovering the rear wheel freehub can slip while pedaling. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Advanced Sports International is recalling their Fuji Bicycles due to a fall hazard after discovering the rear wheel freehub can slip while pedaling. More>>

Xbox One controller chargers recalled due to burn hazards Performance Designed Products is recalling their battery chargers for Xbox One controllers due to a possible burn hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Performance Designed Products is recalling their battery chargers for Xbox One controllers due to a possible burn hazard. More>>

Girls’ hooded sweatshirts recalled for strangulation hazard RDG Global is recalling girls’ hooded sweatshirts after discovering the drawstring in the hood is a strangulation hazard to children. RDG Global is recalling girls’ hooded sweatshirts after discovering the drawstring in the hood is a strangulation hazard to children. More>>

40,000 Pounds of veal recalled due to possible E.coli contamination Ohio Farms Packing recalls 40,680 pounds of veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal products, the US Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. More>>

Soy nut butter recalled as 6 people are hospitalized with E. coli (Source: I.M. Healthy) Friday, March 3, 2017 4:06 PM EST Updated: Twelve people in five states have become ill from E. coli, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. All but one of the individuals is under age 18, and six of them have been hospitalized. More>>

680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard Kids II is recalling 680,000 Oball Rattles due to a choking hazard. (Source: Kids II/Consumer Product Safety Commission) Friday, March 3, 2017 6:00 AM EST Updated: More than 680,000 baby rattles have been recalled because they can break and pose a choking hazard to young children. More>>

Lamps recalled due to fire, laceration hazard Philips Lighting is expanding their recall of their Metal Halide Lamps after discovering they can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps, posing fire and laceration hazards. Philips Lighting is expanding their recall of their Metal Halide Lamps after discovering they can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps, posing fire and laceration hazards. More>>

Dillard’s recalls baby jackets due to choking hazard Dillard’s has recalled their Faux-Fur Hooded Bear Coats after discovering the metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Dillard’s has recalled their Faux-Fur Hooded Bear Coats after discovering the metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. More>>

Trader Joe's recalls applesauce because jars may contain glass Monday, February 27, 2017 3:14 PM EST Updated: Trader Joe's announced a voluntary recall on Sunday for three different types of applesauces because the jars may contain pieces of glass. More>>

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible Listeria Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. More>>

2 million knives recalled due to laceration hazard Calphalon has recalled their Contemporary Cutlery Knives after discovering they can break during use, posing a laceration hazard. Calphalon has recalled their Contemporary Cutlery Knives after discovering they can break during use, posing a laceration hazard. More>>

Strollers recalled for fall hazard Briax is recalling their B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Briax is recalling their B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers have been recalled after discovering the damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat. More>>

Target recalls patio benches due to fall hazard Target is recalling their patio benches after discovering they can collapse while being used, posing a fall hazard to consumers. About 1,300 units have been recalled. (Photo: US CPSC) Target is recalling their patio benches after discovering they can collapse while being used, posing a fall hazard to consumers. About 1,300 units have been recalled. More>>

Lamborghini is recalling 5,900 supercars after fires The legendary Italian automaker Lamborghini is recalling thousands of supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno (pictured) model, because of a fire risk. Lamborghini has a problem with fire. The legendary Italian automaker is recalling thousands of supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk. More>>

Toy wands recalled due to injury hazard Feld Entertainment is recalling their toy wands due to an injury hazard after discovering the top part can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod. Feld Entertainment is recalling their toy wands due to an injury hazard after discovering the top part can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod. More>>

PetSmart recalls canned dog food for possible health risk PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice® Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores. (Photo: FDA) PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice® Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores. More>>

Fred Meyer Stores recalling bread due to milk allergy Fred Meyer Stores has recalled the 16 oz Fred Meyer 100% Whole Wheat Bread sold in its retail stores because the product may contain nonfat dry milk not listed on the label. (Photo: FDA) Fred Meyer Stores has recalled the 16 oz Fred Meyer 100% Whole Wheat Bread sold in its retail stores because the product may contain nonfat dry milk not listed on the label. More>>

Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug found in it On New Years Eve, Nikki Mael fed her four pugs a premium dog food as a special treat. They immediately became violently sick. One of the dogs, Talula, would die before the next morning. (Photo: KMOV) On New Years Eve, Nikki Mael fed her four pugs a premium dog food as a special treat. They immediately became violently sick. One of the dogs, Talula, would die before the next morning. More>>

Barnes & Noble recalls NOOK 7 power adapters due to electric shock hazard Barnes & Noble is recalling their power adapters that were sold with the NOOK Tablet 7 due to a shock hazard. (Photo: U.S CPSC) Barnes & Noble is recalling their power adapters that were sold with the NOOK Tablet 7 due to a shock hazard. More>>

U.S Smokeless Tobacco Company recalls products after sharp metal objects discovered The U.S Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a recall on their products after consumers found sharp metal objects in the containers. The U.S Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a recall on their products after consumers found sharp metal objects in the containers. More>>

Bolton Furniture recalls dressers due to risk of death for children Bolton Furniture is recalling their dressers after discovering they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. (Photo Credit: USCPSC Bolton Furniture is recalling their dressers after discovering they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. More>>

New American Food Products issues recall on candy due to undeclared peanuts New American Food Products, LLC is recalling their Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels Premium Chocolate Treats flavor due to concerns of the possible presence of peanuts. (Credit: FDA) New American Food Products, LLC is recalling their Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels Premium Chocolate Treats flavor due to concerns of the possible presence of peanuts. More>>

IKEA recalls beach chairs after possible fingertip amputation hazard (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission) IKEA is recalling their MYSINGSO beach chairs after discovering they can collapse, posing a fall and fingertip amputation hazard. More>>

Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to milk, soy allergens Fred Meyer Stores have recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label. (Photo: FDA) Fred Meyer Stores have recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label. More>>

Sierra Nevada recalls beer bottles in 32 states for broken glass risk Sierra Nevada has recalled select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw. (Photo: U.S Food Safety) Sierra Nevada has recalled select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw. More>>

Atlas Meat Company recalls 2,579 pounds of sausage Atlas Meat Company in Fort Collins, Colo. is recalling approximately 2,579 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding. (Photo: Atlas Meat) Atlas Meat Company in Fort Collins, Colo. is recalling approximately 2,579 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding. More>>

Carriage House Creations recalls sauces due to soy and peanuts Carriage House Creations has issued a voluntary product recall on all Bourbon Basting Sauces, and Hot Barbecue Sauce, due to undeclared soy and peanut ingredients found in the Worcestershire Sauce. (Photo: FDA) Carriage House Creations has issued a voluntary product recall on all Bourbon Basting Sauces, and Hot Barbecue Sauce, due to undeclared soy and peanut ingredients found in the Worcestershire Sauce. More>>

Field and brush mowers recalled due to fire and burn hazards (Photo Credit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission) Country Home Products has recalled their Field & Brush mowers due to a potential fire and burn hazard. The fuel tank valve can malfunction and cause the fuel tank to expand and gasoline liquid or vapors to be unexpectedly released, posing fire and burn hazards. More>>

Trek recalls Disc bicycles due to fall hazard Trek is recalling their 720 Disc bicycles and wheel sets after discovering the front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, posing a fall hazard. (Photo Credit: CPSC) Trek is recalling their 720 Disc bicycles and wheel sets after discovering the front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, posing a fall hazard. More>>