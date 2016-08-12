St. Joseph Medical Center - KCTV5 News




St. Joseph Medical Center has a long tradition of caring, for our community and our associates.  At St. Joseph, learning, mentoring, excelling are not only encouraged, but nurtured as well. Associates are respected as part of team delivering the highest-quality care in the area. St. Joseph has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence three straight times.

We provide a generous benefits package, including:

  • Tuition reimbursement

  • Health insurance

  • Vision insurance

  • Dental insurance

  • Paid days off (vacation, holiday and sick time)

  • Opportunities for growth and development

Our Mission:
Prime Healthcare Services endeavors to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare in a convenient, compassionate and cost-effective manner.

Vision:
Prime Healthcare Services is consistently at the forefront of evolving national healthcare reform. Our organization provides an innovative and integrated healthcare delivery system. We remain ever cognizant of our patients’ needs and desires for high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Values:
Compassion, Quality, Comprehensive, Cost-Effectiveness

Apply for a position in our new

Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit

Experienced Professionals are Invited

Walk-In Hiring Events

Same-day interviews and offers given

Wednesdays Through June 27th

9am – 3pm

St. Joseph Medical Center

1000 Carondelet Drive

Kansas City, MO 64114

Hiring for all positions including:

Registered Nurses

Nurse Assistant

Unit Secretary

Activity Therapist

Social Worker

Intake Coordinator/Manager

Day and Night schedules available for some roles

All are welcome to apply at www.StJosephkc.com

Or, you can reach out to a Recruiter at

816-943-4513

