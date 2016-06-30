Sovereign Staffing Group is working with a client in the Gardner area who is adding to their team.

About the Job

Fulfillment Center is a fast-paced environment fully focused on getting orders out the door in a timely and accurate manner. Our fulfillment team is brand new so be prepared for rapid growth! We want employees who care and take pride in their work, and given that we’re a start-up you will need to be a jack of all trades - be prepared to wear many hats! The Fulfillment Associate will receive and unload shipments, verify contents against purchase orders for accuracy, and report any issues or discrepancies. Responsibilities include receiving, counting, and assigning product into inventory, picking, packing and shipping all orders daily, and auditing inventory through regular cycle counts to ensure that the Fulfillment Center is meeting established metrics for daily productivity.

The physical demands and working conditions will include a typical FC environment with exposure to varying temperatures on a regular basis. This role requires a concentrated mental and visual attention with a high degree of manual dexterity, continuous physical activity and the ability to lift and move up to fifty pounds. Walking, standing, bending, and continuous sitting for long periods, combined with repetitive motions can be expected while on the job. The Fulfillment Associate will need to work in accordance with general safety rules and practices.

Job Requirements

About You

General understanding of common software and every day technology (like smartphones!)

Problem solving and analytical skills – details are king!

Established communication, interpersonal, and listening skills

Ability to interact and participate in a fast-paced, high-energy, team-driven environment

Time management skills and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities

May require the ability to work a schedule outside of normal business hours

Requires a high-school level of writing and math skills

Change will come fast and furious – you will have to be able to adapt and grow

Interview today – Start tomorrow!

These are full-time, permanent positions!

For more information, call 913-322-2495, or visit us at www.sovereignstaffing.com