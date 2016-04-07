St. Mary’s Medical Center has a long tradition of caring, for our community and our associates. At St. Mary’s, learning, mentoring, excelling are not only encouraged, but nurtured as well. Associates are respected as part of team delivering the highest-quality care in the area.

We provide a generous benefits package, including:

Tuition reimbursement

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Paid days off (vacation, holiday and sick time)

Opportunities for growth and development

Our Mission:

Prime Healthcare Services endeavors to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare in a convenient, compassionate and cost-effective manner.

Vision:

Prime Healthcare Services is consistently at the forefront of evolving national healthcare reform. Our organization provides an innovative and integrated healthcare delivery system. We remain ever cognizant of our patients’ needs and desires for high-quality, affordable healthcare.



Values:

Compassion, Quality, Comprehensive, Cost-Effectiveness

We are now recruiting for the following positions:

Staff RN - OR Per Diem

Job description/Responsibilities: Staff RN is directly accountable to the OR Charge Nurse and the Director of Surgical Services, and indirectly to the House Supervisor. The Registered Nurse is responsible for the delivery of direct and indirect patient care in the peri-operative setting through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation for neonates, pediatrics, adolescents, adults and older adults. The Registered Nurse coordinates the care of the patient with the surgeon and anesthesiologist, directs and guides the OR Technician and other personnel while maintaining standards of professional nursing. Works with other departments to provide a continuum of care and co-workers to provide continuous, quality patient care, efficient patient flow and unit maintenance and organization. Responsible for adherence to regulations, standards and hospital or unit policies and procedures. Responsible for participation in Performance Improvement activities, unit meetings and in-services. Acts as a resource for other personnel as appropriate

Required Qualification: EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE & TRAINING 1. Current and valid Missouri RN License. 2. Current BLS (AHA) certificate upon hire and maintain current. 3. Current ACLS (AHA) certificate 30 days upon hire and maintain current. 4. Current PALS (AHA) certificate 30 days upon hire and maintain current. 5. Minimum of one year previous Perioperative experience or on the job training 6. Certified Nurse OR (CNOR) Certification (AORN) preferred 7. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) preferred.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

Job Family: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations

Occupations: Registered Nurses

Degree Required: Associate/Diploma Or Higher

Educational Area of study: Health professions and related clinical sciences

Education Concentration: Nursing

Degree Preferred: Bachelor Or Higher

Educational Area of study: Health professions and related clinical sciences

Education Concentration: Nursing

Staff RN - OR Circulator

Job summary

Company Policy: We are an Equal Opportunity/ Affirmative Action Employer and do not discriminate against applicants due to veteran status, disability, race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or other protected characteristics. If you need special accommodation for the application process, please contact Human Resources.

EEO is the Law: http://www1.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/eeoc_self_print_poster.pdf

Required Qualification: Current Missouri license. Experience preferred. BLS, ACLS and PALS required within 30 days of hire. CNOR preferred. We would be open to RNs with other procedural experience.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

Job Family: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations

Occupations: Registered Nurses

Degree Required: Associate/Diploma Or Higher

To apply, visit www.StMaryskc.com/careers