St. Joseph Medical Center/St. Mary’s Medical Center

St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Medical Centers have long traditions of caring, for our community and our associates. At St. Joseph and St. Mary’s, learning, mentoring, excelling is not only encouraged, but nurtured as well. Associates are respected as part of team delivering the highest-quality care in the area. St. Joseph has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence three straight times.

We provide a generous benefits package, including:

Tuition reimbursement

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Paid days off (vacation, holiday and sick time)

Opportunities for growth and development

Our Mission:

Prime Healthcare Services endeavors to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare in a convenient, compassionate and cost-effective manner.

Vision:

Prime Healthcare Services is consistently at the forefront of evolving national healthcare reform. Our organization provides an innovative and integrated healthcare delivery system. We remain ever cognizant of our patients’ needs and desires for high-quality, affordable healthcare.



Values:

Compassion, Quality, Comprehensive, Cost-Effectiveness

_____________________________________

Experienced Registered Nurses

Walk-In Hiring Events

Same-day interviews and offers

Through March 15th

_____________________________________

St. Joseph Medical Center

Wednesdays

9am – 3pm

_____________________________________

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Thursdays

9am – 3pm

We have openings in ICU and other areas of Nursing.

$10,000 Sign On Bonus is available for Experienced Nurses in all areas providing direct patient care!

To search all openings and to apply, visit www.StJosephkc.com or www.StMaryskc.com.