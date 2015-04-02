SERVING KANSAS CITY SINCE 1959

Kansas City homeowners and businesses have trusted us since 1959 to take care of their service needs. We are locally owned and operated and employ over 200 trained, skilled and dedicated employees that are committed to servicing our customers.

OUR VISION is to provide unparalleled opportunities for employees to thrive in their careers and in their overall well-being while providing a world-class service experience to owners of homes and business in the greater Kansas City area.

A.B. May…Helping People Thrive!

We are the premier service supplier in the Kansas City area and have been for over 50 years. We recognize our success comes from our talented team and strive to provide an environment with opportunities unparalleled in our industry! We hire the best and now is your chance to join our growing team. We are looking for an experienced Appliance Technician (2+ years) who is a great problem solver, thrives in a challenging environment, a positive team player, and self-motivated.

Our Appliance Technicians need to successfully operate, maintain, and repair all residential appliance equipment necessary for AB May residential customers. This will include maintaining, diagnosing, and remedying problems regarding all appliances and be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot problems on appliances of all makes and models. Refrigeration repair experience preferred. Exceeding customer expectations is required.

As a member of the A.B. May Team, you will enjoy the following benefits:

Performance Based Pay

Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance

Short Term/Long Term Disability

Company Provided and Voluntary Life Insurance

401(k) with Company Match

Paid Time Off

On-site Fitness Center

Company provided vehicle

Apply now to start your career with A.B. May!

www.abmay.com/jobs

To be considered for employment with A.B. May all candidates must successfully complete our screening process which includes assessments, interviews, background checks, drug screens, and physicals.

Contact Gwen Davidson – gdavidson@abmay.com

We are an equal opportunity employer.