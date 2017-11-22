Wanted Sex Offenders - KCTV5 News

  • Wanted: Robert Oliphant

    Wanted: Robert Oliphant

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:11 AM EST2017-11-22 15:11:34 GMT

    Robert Oliphant is wanted on a Johnson County, KS warrant for sex offender registration violation.

    Robert Oliphant is wanted on a Johnson County, KS warrant for sex offender registration violation.

  • Wanted: Steven Hamm

    Wanted: Steven Hamm

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:54:53 GMT

    Steven Hamm is wanted for sex offender registration violation warrants from Clay and Buchanan counties.

    Steven Hamm is wanted for sex offender registration violation warrants from Clay and Buchanan counties.

  • Wanted: Darwin Thomas

    Wanted: Darwin Thomas

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:21:53 GMT

    Darwin Thomas is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

    Darwin Thomas is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

  • Wanted: Brett Saunders

    Wanted: Brett Saunders

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:05:48 GMT

    Brett Saunders is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

    Brett Saunders is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

  • Wanted: Lonnie Aubuchon

    Wanted: Lonnie Aubuchon

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-08-16 15:05:45 GMT

    Lonnie Aubuchon is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

    Lonnie Aubuchon is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

  • Wanted: James Eslinger

    Wanted: James Eslinger

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-08-09 17:47:20 GMT

    James Eslinger is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

    James Eslinger is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

  • Wanted: Rex Linneman

    Wanted: Rex Linneman

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:01:49 GMT

    Rex Linneman is wanted on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for sexual assault and tampering with a motor vehicle.

    Rex Linneman is wanted on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for sexual assault and tampering with a motor vehicle.

  • Wanted: Maurice Thompson

    Wanted: Maurice Thompson

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:38:07 GMT

    Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

    Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

  • Wanted: John Giddens

    Wanted: John Giddens

    Wednesday, August 10 2016 12:00 PM EDT2016-08-10 16:00:16 GMT

    John Giddens is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. 

    John Giddens is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. 

  • Wanted: Willie Davis

    Wanted: Willie Davis

    Wednesday, July 13 2016 11:54 AM EDT2016-07-13 15:54:43 GMT

    Willie Davis is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape. 

    Willie Davis is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape. 

  • Wanted: Carlos Wells

    Wanted: Carlos Wells

    Wednesday, June 29 2016 11:52 AM EDT2016-06-29 15:52:36 GMT

    Carlos Wells is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy. 

    Carlos Wells is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy. 

  • Wanted: Gabriel Hamilton

    Wanted: Gabriel Hamilton

    Wednesday, June 15 2016 12:21 PM EDT2016-06-15 16:21:08 GMT

    Gabriel Hamilton is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory sodomy. 

    Gabriel Hamilton is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory sodomy. 

  • Wanted: Rezzaire Martin

    Wanted: Rezzaire Martin

    Wednesday, December 23 2015 7:22 PM EST2015-12-24 00:22:29 GMT
    Rezzaire Martin is wanted on a Jackson County, MO, warrant for sex offender registration violation; and three Jackson County, MO, probation violation warrants for sex offender registration violation, sexual assault and burglary.  More >

  • Wanted: Ryan Jolly

    Wanted: Ryan Jolly

    Wednesday, August 5 2015 6:15 PM EDT2015-08-05 22:15:58 GMT
  • Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

    Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

    Wednesday, May 27 2015 4:30 PM EDT2015-05-27 20:30:49 GMT
  • UPDATE

    Arrested: Anthony Hayes

    Arrested: Anthony Hayes

    Tuesday, March 3 2015 11:04 AM EST2015-03-03 16:04:13 GMT
  • Wanted: Lenya Villalta

    Wanted: Lenya Villalta

    Wednesday, February 11 2015 1:08 PM EST2015-02-11 18:08:47 GMT
  • Wanted: Luqmon Abram

    Wanted: Luqmon Abram

    Wednesday, November 12 2014 12:25 PM EST2014-11-12 17:25:55 GMT
  • UPDATE

    Arrested: Chad King

    Arrested: Chad King

    Friday, October 31 2014 1:36 PM EDT2014-10-31 17:36:47 GMT
  • Wanted: Joshua Boyd

    Wanted: Joshua Boyd

    Thursday, October 16 2014 6:05 PM EDT2014-10-16 22:05:55 GMT
  • Wanted: Shawn Lemly

    Wanted: Shawn Lemly

    Monday, September 1 2014 11:54 AM EDT2014-09-01 15:54:50 GMT
  • Wanted: John Giddens

    Wanted: John Giddens

    Thursday, July 31 2014 9:38 AM EDT2014-07-31 13:38:07 GMT
  • Wanted: Victor Tovar-Diaz

    Wanted: Victor Tovar-Diaz

    Wednesday, July 23 2014 1:08 PM EDT2014-07-23 17:08:18 GMT
  • Wanted: Stanley Sanders

    Wanted: Stanley Sanders

    Wednesday, July 9 2014 11:43 AM EDT2014-07-09 15:43:00 GMT
  • Wanted: Francisco Monge

    Wanted: Francisco Monge

    Wednesday, June 25 2014 12:33 PM EDT2014-06-25 16:33:37 GMT
  • Wanted: Knephra Amunaba

    Wanted: Knephra Amunaba

    Wednesday, June 11 2014 11:05 AM EDT2014-06-11 15:05:02 GMT
  • Wanted: Francisco Ramirez

    Wanted: Francisco Ramirez

    Wednesday, June 4 2014 3:53 PM EDT2014-06-04 19:53:04 GMT
  • Wanted: Richard Taylor

    Wanted: Richard Taylor

    Wednesday, May 28 2014 3:03 PM EDT2014-05-28 19:03:22 GMT
  • Wanted: Donald Wishon

    Wanted: Donald Wishon

    Wednesday, May 21 2014 3:16 PM EDT2014-05-21 19:16:29 GMT
    Donald Wishon is wanted on sex offender registration violation warrants from Clay and Camden counties.
  • Wanted: Jerry Roe

    Wanted: Jerry Roe

    Thursday, April 3 2014 12:05 PM EDT2014-04-03 16:05:10 GMT
  • Wanted: Jason Piel

    Wanted: Jason Piel

    Wednesday, March 12 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-03-12 20:08:52 GMT
  • Wanted: David McWilliams

    Wanted: David McWilliams

    Thursday, December 5 2013 12:37 PM EST2013-12-05 17:37:08 GMT
  • Wanted: Kevin Hill

    Wanted: Kevin Hill

    Wednesday, November 27 2013 11:37 AM EST2013-11-27 16:37:29 GMT
  • Wanted: Ricky Kennicutt

    Wanted: Ricky Kennicutt

    Wednesday, November 13 2013 12:02 PM EST2013-11-13 17:02:57 GMT
  • Wanted: Domanick Miller

    Wanted: Domanick Miller

    Wednesday, October 23 2013 12:26 PM EDT2013-10-23 16:26:09 GMT
  • Wanted: Tylor Carroll

    Wanted: Tylor Carroll

    Wednesday, October 16 2013 11:57 AM EDT2013-10-16 15:57:26 GMT
  • Wanted: Shannon Turner

    Wanted: Shannon Turner

    Wednesday, October 2 2013 11:53 AM EDT2013-10-02 15:53:36 GMT
  • Wanted: Anthony Jones

    Wanted: Anthony Jones

    Monday, July 8 2013 1:27 PM EDT2013-07-08 17:27:34 GMT
  • Wanted: James Wilson

    Wanted: James Wilson

    Monday, July 8 2013 1:21 PM EDT2013-07-08 17:21:41 GMT
  • Wanted: Joseph Riga

    Wanted: Joseph Riga

    Wednesday, June 12 2013 2:19 PM EDT2013-06-12 18:19:25 GMT
