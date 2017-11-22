Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

More >