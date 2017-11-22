Wednesday, December 23 2015 7:22 PM EST2015-12-24 00:22:29 GMT
Rezzaire Martin is wanted on a Jackson County, MO, warrant for sex offender registration violation; and three Jackson County, MO, probation violation warrants for sex offender registration violation, sexual assault and burglary. More >
Rezzaire Martin is wanted on a Jackson County, MO, warrant for sex offender registration violation; and three Jackson County, MO, probation violation warrants for sex offender registration violation, sexual assault and burglary.
Thursday, July 31 2014 9:38 AM EDT2014-07-31 13:38:07 GMT
John Giddens is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. His original offense involved sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl and occurred in Gladstone in 1997.More >
John Giddens is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.More >
Wednesday, June 11 2014 11:05 AM EDT2014-06-11 15:05:02 GMT
Knephra Amunaba is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sodomy of a child. The offense occurred in 2012 in Platte County and involved the sexual assault of a girl under 14 years of age. His last knownMore >
Knephra Amunaba is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sodomy of a child.More >
Wednesday, May 28 2014 3:03 PM EDT2014-05-28 19:03:22 GMT
Richard Taylor is wanted on a Johnson County warrant for sex offender registration violation. His original sex offense occurred in 2002 in Olathe and involved indecent liberties with a girl under 16 yearsMore >
Richard Taylor is wanted on a Johnson County warrant for sex offender registration violation.More >
Thursday, April 3 2014 12:05 PM EDT2014-04-03 16:05:10 GMT
Jerry Roe is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sexual assault. The original offense occurred in 1990 in Harrisonville and involved the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. His last knownMore >
Jerry Roe is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sexual assault.More >
Wednesday, March 12 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-03-12 20:08:52 GMT
Jason Piel is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy and deviate sexual assault. The original offense occurred in Christian County in 2002 and involved the sexual assault ofMore >
Jason Piel is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy and deviate sexual assault.More >
Thursday, December 5 2013 12:37 PM EST2013-12-05 17:37:08 GMT
David McWilliams is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and felony theft. The original sex offense occurred in 1979 in Lawrence County and involved theMore >
David McWilliams is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and felony theft.More >
Wednesday, November 27 2013 11:37 AM EST2013-11-27 16:37:29 GMT
Kevin Hill is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy. The original offense occurred in 2008 in Lawrence County and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy. Hill'sMore >
Kevin Hill is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy.More >
Wednesday, November 13 2013 12:02 PM EST2013-11-13 17:02:57 GMT
Ricky Kennicutt is wanted on a Lafayette County warrant for molestation of a minor. The original offense occurred earlier in 2013 and involved the improper touching of a child under 14 years of age.More >
Ricky Kennicutt is wanted on a Lafayette County warrant for molestation of a minor.More >
Wednesday, October 23 2013 12:26 PM EDT2013-10-23 16:26:09 GMT
Domanick Miller is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The original offense occurred in 2007 in Olathe and involved sexual contact with a 15-year-oldMore >
Domanick Miller is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.More >
Wednesday, October 16 2013 11:57 AM EDT2013-10-16 15:57:26 GMT
Tylor Carroll is wanted on a Johnson County probation violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child. The original offense occurred in 2011 in Olathe.More >
Tylor Carroll is wanted on a Johnson County probation violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.More >
Wednesday, October 2 2013 11:53 AM EDT2013-10-02 15:53:36 GMT
Shannon Turner is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for sexual assault and kidnapping. The original offense occurred in 2005 in St. Joseph and involved the sexual assault andMore >
Shannon Turner is wanted on a Missouri conditional release violation warrant for sexual assault and kidnapping.More >
Monday, July 8 2013 1:27 PM EDT2013-07-08 17:27:34 GMT
Anthony Jones is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child. The original offense occurred in 2005 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. HisMore >
Anthony Jones is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child.More >
Monday, July 8 2013 1:21 PM EDT2013-07-08 17:21:41 GMT
James Wilson is wanted on a Missouri parole violation for statutory sodomy. The original offense occurred in 2001 in Springfield, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. Wilson's lastMore >
James Wilson is wanted on a Missouri parole violation for statutory sodomy.More >
Wednesday, June 12 2013 2:19 PM EDT2013-06-12 18:19:25 GMT
Joseph Riga is wanted on a Buchanan County warrant for sex offender registration violation. His original offense occurred in Colorado in the late 1980s and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-oldMore >
Joseph Riga is wanted on a Buchanan County warrant for sex offender registration violation.More >
Sunday, June 10 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:12:40 GMT
(KCTV)
(KCTV)
Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Early on Sunday, two people were sent to the hospital after being shot behind a Town Topic. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. The suspect walked up to a parked car, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Both men and are in serious condition at a local hospital. No other information is available at this time. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Sunday, June 10 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-10 19:08:52 GMT
Songwriter Jackson Odell attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions' 'Forever My Girl' at The London West Hollywood on January 16, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)