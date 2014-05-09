Find the career you’ve been looking for at Garmin.

Your job search is over. It’s time for you to arrive at an exciting career working for Garmin. We have a variety of opportunities throughout our growing company. From careers in engineering and marketing to operations and administration, we are always looking for talented individuals to join the Garmin family.

Whether it’s our excellent benefits packages and generous compensation plans or our friendly employees and numerous perks, you’ll find that every opportunity at Garmin is a rewarding one. And let’s not forget about the generous discounts that our employees enjoy on all of the great gear and products we make! It’s just another benefit that makes Garmin such an enjoyable place to work.

Hiring now for:

Product Support Specialists

Full-time

Weekend Schedules

Summer Seasonal

Product Support Specialist - Auto (Day shift: Mon–Fri OR Sat–Tue)-180004U

Description

Motor heads – we are looking for you? Do have a passion for cars - classics to sports and anything in between? Do you love travelling by car across the country? Do you enjoy using and learning about the latest technology? Are you a natural problem solver and have excellent customer service skills? Does the idea of sharing this auto technology with Garmin customers excite you? If so, Garmin is hiring full-time positions on our Product Support team and we’d love to hear from you!

Great ideas sometimes come from singular inspiration, but more often they’re a result of collaborative effort. Inside Garmin, we like to foster an environment of participation and engagement. We support professional development, offer well-designed career paths and adhere to a policy that prioritizes promoting from within the company to maximize the opportunities for our associates. We are also committed to being a good corporate citizen and providing opportunities for associates to contribute toward a healthy, sustainable world.

If you’re outgoing, friendly, passionate and love to talk, we need to talk! Our product support centers in Kansas, Arizona and Oregon are staffed with exceptional product support specialists eager to assist you. Whether you need technical “how to” assistance or repairs to one of our many devices, our agents are on the other end of the line wondering “how may we help you?”

The customer is always right. That’s why our product support specialists are specially trained to provide our customers with the necessary technical information needed to satisfy the phone calls, email and chats about our consumer electronic products in a timely and friendly manner. They’re our ace in the hole—or is it up our sleeve?—for dealing with difficult and escalated matters affecting customer satisfaction and reporting out-of-line conditions.

We are looking for a full-time Product Support Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for displaying strong customer support skills and always maintaining professional interactions with Garmin customers and co-workers. You will also be accountable for accurate and timely entry of orders and dispositions, and note of customer contacts.

We have several shift options available for this role, including:

Mon-Fri: 8 hour day Shift

Sat-Tues: 10 hour day shift

Qualifications

Qualified candidates for this role will possess a high school diploma or GED and demonstrate verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills. Other requirements include:

Demonstrated interest for the product segment and interest in developing product knowledge

Demonstrated customer service expertise

Personal or professional demonstrated technical aptitude, problem solving and troubleshooting ability

Demonstrated reliable and predictable attendance

Demonstrated computer skills and ability to navigate multiple screens

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

Product Support Specialist - Fitness (Day shift: Mon–Fri OR Sat–Tue)-180004T

Description

Do you have a passion for running, cycling or general fitness? Are you serious about living a healthy lifestyle? Do you enjoy using and learning about the latest technology? Are you a natural problem solver and have excellent customer service skills? Does the idea of sharing this passion of fitness and technology with Garmin customers excite you? If so, Garmin is hiring full-time positions on our Product Support team and we’d love to hear from you!

Great ideas sometimes come from singular inspiration, but more often they’re a result of collaborative effort. Inside Garmin, we like to foster an environment of participation and engagement. We support professional development, offer well-designed career paths and adhere to a policy that prioritizes promoting from within the company to maximize the opportunities for our associates. We are also committed to being a good corporate citizen and providing opportunities for associates to contribute toward a healthy, sustainable world.

If you’re outgoing, friendly, passionate and love to talk, we need to talk! Our product support centers in Kansas, Arizona and Oregon are staffed with exceptional product support specialists eager to assist you. Whether you need technical “how to” assistance or repairs to one of our many devices, our agents are on the other end of the line wondering “how may we help you?”

The customer is always right. That’s why our product support specialists are specially trained to provide our customers with the necessary technical information needed to satisfy the phone calls, email and chats about our consumer electronic products in a timely and friendly manner. They’re our ace in the hole—or is it up our sleeve?—for dealing with difficult and escalated matters affecting customer satisfaction and reporting out-of-line conditions.

We are looking for a full-time Product Support Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for displaying strong customer support skills and always maintaining professional interactions with Garmin customers and co-workers. You will also be accountable for accurate and timely entry of orders and dispositions, and note of customer contacts.

We have several shift options available for this role, including:

Mon-Fri: 8 hour day Shift

Sat-Tues: 10 hour day shift

Qualifications

Qualified candidates for this role will possess a high school diploma or GED and demonstrate verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills. Other requirements include:

Demonstrated interest for the product segment and interest in developing product knowledge

Demonstrated customer service expertise

Personal or professional demonstrated technical aptitude, problem solving and troubleshooting ability

Demonstrated reliable and predictable attendance

Demonstrated computer skills and ability to navigate multiple screens

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

Product Support Specialist - Outdoor (Day shift: Mon–Fri OR Sat–Tue)-180004P

Description

Do you have a passion for the outdoors, hiking, hunting, geocaching or live an active lifestyle? We are looking for natural problem solvers. If so, Garmin is hiring full-time positions on our Product Support team and we’d love to hear from you!

Great ideas sometimes come from singular inspiration, but more often they’re a result of collaborative effort. Inside Garmin, we like to foster an environment of participation and engagement. We support professional development, offer well-designed career paths and adhere to a policy that prioritizes promoting from within the company to maximize the opportunities for our associates. We are also committed to being a good corporate citizen and providing opportunities for associates to contribute toward a healthy, sustainable world.

If you’re outgoing, friendly, passionate and love to talk, we need to talk! Our product support centers in Kansas, Arizona and Oregon are staffed with exceptional product support specialists eager to assist you. Whether you need technical “how to” assistance or repairs to one of our many devices, our agents are on the other end of the line wondering “how may we help you?”

The customer is always right. That’s why our product support specialists are specially trained to provide our customers with the necessary technical information needed to satisfy the phone calls, email and chats about our consumer electronic products in a timely and friendly manner. They’re our ace in the hole—or is it up our sleeve?—for dealing with difficult and escalated matters affecting customer satisfaction and reporting out-of-line conditions.

We are looking for a full-time Product Support Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for displaying strong customer support skills and always maintaining professional interactions with Garmin customers and co-workers. You will also be accountable for accurate and timely entry of orders and dispositions, and note of customer contacts.

We have several shift options available for this role, including:

Mon-Fri: 8 hour day Shift

Sat-Tues: 10 hour day shift

Qualifications

Qualified candidates for this role will possess a high school diploma or GED and demonstrate verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills. Other requirements include:

Demonstrated interest for the product segment and interest in developing product knowledge

Demonstrated customer service expertise

Personal or professional demonstrated technical aptitude, problem solving and troubleshooting ability

Demonstrated reliable and predictable attendance

Demonstrated computer skills and ability to navigate multiple screens

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

Product Support Specialist - Summer/Seasonal-180006M

Description

Gadget geeks - We are looking for you! Do you have a passion for running, cycling, golfing the outdoors and all the technology that goes with it? Or are you an auto-enthusiast who has to have the latest and greatest gear for your road trips? If so, Garmin is hiring full-time Summer Seasonal positions on our Product Support team and we’d love to hear from you!

Great ideas sometimes come from singular inspiration, but more often they’re a result of collaborative effort. Inside Garmin, we like to foster an environment of participation and engagement. We support professional development, offer well-designed career paths and adhere to a policy that prioritizes promoting from within the company to maximize the opportunities for our associates. We are also committed to being a good corporate citizen and providing opportunities for associates to contribute toward a healthy, sustainable world.

If you’re outgoing, friendly, passionate and love to talk, we need to talk! Our product support centers in Kansas, Arizona and Oregon are staffed with exceptional product support specialists eager to assist you. Whether you need technical “how to” assistance or repairs to one of our many devices, our agents are on the other end of the line wondering “how may we help you?”

The customer is always right. That’s why our product support specialists are specially trained to provide our customers with the necessary technical information needed to satisfy the phone calls, email and chats about our consumer electronic products in a timely and friendly manner. They’re our ace in the hole—or is it up our sleeve?—for dealing with difficult and escalated matters affecting customer satisfaction and reporting out-of-line conditions.

We are looking for a full-time Product Support Specialist to join our team for the summer. In this role, you will be responsible for displaying strong customer support skills and always maintaining professional interactions with Garmin customers and co-workers. You will also be accountable for accurate and timely entry of orders and dispositions, and note of customer contacts.

Qualifications

Qualified candidates for this role will possess a high school diploma or GED and demonstrate verbal, interpersonal, and written communication skills. Other requirements include:

Demonstrated interest for the product segment and interest in developing product knowledge

Demonstrated customer service expertise

Personal or professional demonstrated technical aptitude, problem solving and troubleshooting ability

Demonstrated reliable and predictable attendance

Demonstrated computer skills and ability to navigate multiple screens

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

Please visit our website for more details and to apply online www.garmin.com/careers.

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans