Man yells 'Heil Hitler' after fatally shooting 3 at Jewish centers

Updated:

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.
