Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
The KCTV5 Investigative Unit has been taking a closer look at Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and his past Troubling information, including allegations of addiction and behavior problems, were discovered.More >
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
Police have identified three men who were found shot to death inside a Kansas City, KS duplex.More >
A man who was released from jail after two juries couldn't convict him in a 2015 Kansas killing is now charged with a homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
