Shannon Hathaway, who was a 33-year-old counselor at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD's Harwood Junior High School, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, accused of improper relationship between educator and student.More >
A number of stolen vehicles were found inside a suspected 'chop shop' in Independence.More >
Authorities in Shawnee are investigating the cause of a massive fire that forced 22 people to evacuate an apartment building early Wednesday morning. The fire started at about 2:14 a.m. in a building at the Hampton Woods Apartment Homes.More >
Alcides Escobar's streak of making 406 consecutive starts as the Kansas City Royals shortstop is about to end.More >
Jessica N. Parsons was last seen Sunday. She left her home on foot and supposedly went for a walk to Memorial Park in Belton.More >
The parents of a young girl who committed suicide are now suing her school.More >
City officials are investigating a video that appears to show a man gleefully punting a cat on a Kansas City high school football field.More >
A billboard telling liberals to leave the state of Texas is causing a stir.More >
Greenville police said a man who has an image of a gun tattooed on his forehead now has a charge against him for carrying the real thing.More >
