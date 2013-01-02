JOIN THE TransForce Team!

Transforce - the leader in logistics staffing - is looking for quality flatbed drivers for the Kansas City area. This position requires experience pulling flatbed trailers with steel or lumber products on a flatbed trailer. Driver will be required to strap loads.

DAY Shift Available - Monday through Friday-Driver will be running route with multiple stops. Position offers hourly pay of $18.00/hr plus Overtime.

Qualified applicants will possess CDL Class A, have at least 2 years recent verifiable tractor trailer experience, experience with tarping and strapping of flatbed trailers, clean background, clean MVR, and a stable work history.

We also have Night Shifts, Full and Part Time Positions.



For more information, or to apply, call 816-231-0403 or go to www.transforce.com

Drivers - do you have at least 1 year RECENT verifiable tractor trailer experience, have a CDL A with hazmat and are wanting local work with great pay? If you do not have HazMat Endorsement talk with us regarding assistance to get this added to your CDL. Local Dedicated position with Great Benefits- Paid Weekly-Guarantee on Hours! Well then, look no further.

Come work WITH us here at Transforce.

We offer a great starting pay, with local runs and a great schedule working for a well-known company. Day & Night Shift Available-$18.00/hr and Overtime after 40 hours.



For more information, or to apply, go to www.transforce.com or call 877-254-5574 and ask for recruiting.