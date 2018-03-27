A Warrensburg man is accused of strangling his mother to death. Cameron Miles, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, Karen Miles. Karen Miles was found dead in her home on March 20 by police after an initial call on a possible heart attack. An autopsy later revealed she was strangled. Investigators noticed that Cameron Miles had fresh scratches on his face. A blood sample from a nail clipping of the victim was tes...

